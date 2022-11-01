Companies under growing pressure to recoup executive pay6 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 07:19 PM IST
SEC began dialing up enforcement before clawback rule approved last week
SEC began dialing up enforcement before clawback rule approved last week
Before the Securities and Exchange Commission adopted a new rule last week on clawing back executive pay, the agency and federal prosecutors had begun ramping up efforts to recoup compensation from top executives whose companies run afoul of accounting rules or the law.