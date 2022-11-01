Companies under growing pressure to recoup executive pay

In the past year, the SEC has sued or settled with 11 executives to recover past pay under provisions of a 2002 law, including nine executives in the past four months, said Andrew Boutros, chair of law firm Dechert LLP’s U.S. white-collar practice for Chicago and Washington, D.C. The provisions had been used infrequently before that, said Mr. Boutros, who with his colleagues recently briefed clients about the increased enforcement.