Companies used to announce products. Now they ‘drop’ them

For some, the possibility of having drops go viral is a way to build a business even without any name recognition or previous status as an influencer. Andrea O, who declined to give her surname, started selling slime—the children’s toy—online in 2017. Now 26 years old, she says that drops have been integral to her business model from the start, and now, every week, she drops three to five new slimes—each made in a limited edition, available online at a set time, and sure to sell out. As a result, her Peachybbies slime business has moved more than 100,000 units of slime in the past year, at around $15 to $19 per slime. Bolstered by the millions of views her slime videos get on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, she recently rented out a 25,000-square-foot warehouse in Austin in order to accommodate the volume of orders she receives for her weekly drops.