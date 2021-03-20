Companies wrestle with hybrid work plans—awkward meetings and midweek crowding

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
5 min read.09:49 AM ISTEMILY GLAZER, The Wall Street Journal
A mix of office and remote work brings new hurdles, from determining the number of days employees spend in-person to how to conduct meetings; the Mondays and Fridays problem
Big U.S. companies are discovering that “hybrid" work comes with plenty of complications.
As employers firm up plans to bring white-collar workers back into offices while still allowing them to do some work at home, many are encountering obstacles. Companies are grappling with what new schedules employees should follow, where people should sit in redesigned offices and how best to prevent employees at home from feeling left out of impromptu office discussions or being passed over for opportunities, say chief executives, board directors and others.