Company filing portal to get major upgrade in January

NEW DELHI :The ministry of corporate affairs will roll out 56 new web-based forms in January for various reporting requirements under the Companies Act which are to be used in the revamped version of its MCA21 compliance portal.
An official announcement posted on the ministry’s website said that 10 out of these 56 forms will be launched on 9 January 12 and the remaining 46 forms on 23 January.
To facilitate implementation of these forms in the revamped version of MCA21 portal, stakeholders are advised to note that company e-filings on the current version of the portal will be disabled from 7 January to 8 January for 10 forms which are planned for roll-out on 9 January, the ministry said.
Company e-filings on the current version of the portal will be disabled from 7 January to 22 January for the 46 forms which are planned for roll-out on 23 January, the ministry said.
Offline payments for the above 56 forms in the version 2 module using pay later option would be stopped from 28 December, the ministry said. The current version of the portal for company filings will remain available for all the forms excluding these 56 forms. Stakeholders may plan accordingly, the ministry said.
Mint had reported on 26 November that the government will introduce a new system for company registrations in a month that will replace filing over 50 forms in portable document format (PDF) with web-based ones to transform the compliance and statutory filing architecture for businesses.
