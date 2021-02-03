Company rules liberalised, fast track process for mergers extended to start-ups

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday liberalised rules governing one person companies and other small companies--two special legal forms allowed under the Companies Act--and offered a fast-track merger and acquisition process for start-ups.

The idea is to reduce compliance burden and to improve ease of doing business. The corporate affairs ministry on Wednesday issued separate orders giving effect to new rules for one person companies and other small companies from 1 April and fast track M&A clearance for start-ups with immediate effect.

As per the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Amendment Rules, 2021, M&As among entities recognised by the government as start-ups and between start-ups and small companies will be eligible for the fast track process.

Further liberalising the regime of one person company and small company was announced in the union budget for FY22 that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented on Monday.

One person company has only one shareholder. Small companies are those which have less than the specified paid-up capital or sales threshold. These entities enjoy certain compliance relaxations.

Small companies need not prepare cash flow statement as part of financial statement. While other companies need to give details of remuneration to directors and key managerial personnel, small companies are required to give only the aggregate amount of remuneration given to directors in the annual return.

An official statement from the ministry said that rules for one person company and small company were further eased to encourage unincorporated businesses to come into the fold of formal corporate sector.

Accordingly, now Non Resident Indians (NRIs) can now set up a one person company in India. Any natural person, who is an Indian citizen, whether resident in India or otherwise would be allowed to form such companies, the ministry statement said.

Also, conversion of one person company into a public limited company or a private limited company is now allowed anytime. The new rules also dropped the paid-up capital and sales threshold applicable to such entities. The earlier ceiling was ₹50 lakh paid up capital and ₹2 crore turn over.

Also, the paid up capital threshold for small companies is raised from ₹50 lakh to ₹2 crore and sales from ₹two crore to ₹20 crore.

“This is expected to benefit more than two lakh companies in terms of lesser compliances, lesser filing fees and lesser penalties in the event of any defaults," the official statement said.

