Early this month, Angel Broking rebranded itself as Angel One. Even though the corporate entity name will remain Angel Broking Limited, the consumer-facing masterbrand will be called ‘Angel One’.
The fintech firm roped in agency partners and Authorised Persons to change the surname to 'One' on the social media platform for a week.
They have also created a buzz across channels with the main brand film on rebranding shared on their social media with the #AngelOneForAll.
Incorporated in 1996 as a traditional broker, Angel Broking shifted focus to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning as it transitioned into a fully digital platform by 2019.
The fintech firm added state-of-the-art solutions like ARQ Prime, Angel BEE, Smart Store, Smart Money, etc. It introduced a pricing structure of zero brokerage on delivery trades and a nominal ₹20 per order for intraday, futures & options, currency and commodity under its iTrade Prime Plan.
At present, the company has more than 5 million clients spread across 18,874 locations. In Q1 FY22, Angel One's gross revenue stood at ₹4,745 million.