Company's staff change LinkedIn profile surnames to 'One' after new brand name

Company's staff change LinkedIn profile surnames to 'One' after new brand name

Premium
Angel Broking rebranded itself as Angel One; starts marketing campaign on LinkedIn
1 min read . 01:37 PM IST Livemint

  • Employees working at FinTech platform Angel Broking Ltd have changed their surnames on LinkedIn to 'One'
  • Besides, the employees have also updated their cover photos to the brand cover photo reading - Angel Broking is now 'Angel One'

In an unusual marketing strategy, employees working at FinTech platform Angel Broking Ltd have changed their surnames on LinkedIn to 'One'.

In an unusual marketing strategy, employees working at FinTech platform Angel Broking Ltd have changed their surnames on LinkedIn to 'One'.

Besides, the employees have also updated their cover photos to the brand cover photo reading - Angel Broking is now 'Angel One'.

Besides, the employees have also updated their cover photos to the brand cover photo reading - Angel Broking is now 'Angel One'.

Early this month, Angel Broking rebranded itself as Angel One. Even though the corporate entity name will remain Angel Broking Limited, the consumer-facing masterbrand will be called ‘Angel One’.

The fintech firm roped in agency partners and Authorised Persons to change the surname to 'One' on the social media platform for a week.

They have also created a buzz across channels with the main brand film on rebranding shared on their social media with the #AngelOneForAll.

Incorporated in 1996 as a traditional broker, Angel Broking shifted focus to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning as it transitioned into a fully digital platform by 2019.

The fintech firm added state-of-the-art solutions like ARQ Prime, Angel BEE, Smart Store, Smart Money, etc. It introduced a pricing structure of zero brokerage on delivery trades and a nominal 20 per order for intraday, futures & options, currency and commodity under its iTrade Prime Plan.

At present, the company has more than 5 million clients spread across 18,874 locations. In Q1 FY22, Angel One's gross revenue stood at 4,745 million.

