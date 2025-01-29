Companies
Competition a positive force, keeps us sharp: Coca-Cola president Murphy
Gaurav Laghate 5 min read 29 Jan 2025, 08:21 PM IST
Summary
- Murphy, who visits India almost annually, acknowledged the strength of the country’s rural economy as a key driver of the company’s expansion in its fifth-largest market globally. However, urban demand has remained weak over the past few quarters, which Coca-Cola sees as a temporary trend
MUMBAI : The Coca-Cola Company’s president and chief financial officer John Murphy has reaffirmed India’s critical position in the beverage maker's global strategy, underscoring its growth potential, evolving retail dynamics, and the competitive landscape.
