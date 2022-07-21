Competition issues: Paytm's Sharma, Oyo's Ritesh Agarwal to meet parl panel2 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 12:25 PM IST
Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Oyo's Ritesh Agarwal will discuss the market behaviour of technology platforms today.
Top executives of eight domestic tech firms, including Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal, will appear before a key parliamentary panel on Thursday to discuss the market behaviour of technology platforms amid rising anti-competition concerns.