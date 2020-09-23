Competition laws in focus amid Google, Paytm tussle

There is also a lack of clarity in how things work in the digital space. Tech policy advisor Prasanto K. Roy said a clear set of instructions from companies like Google is more important in such cases. “It appears there were gaps on both sides. Paytm has a different take on what happened, including that Google was classifying scratch cards and cashback as gambling. Google said that was not the case. It is not clear how much time was given. Paytm says zero, Google says otherwise," he said.