Competitive exam preparation platform TargetRBI merges with ixamBee

“70 million students appear for competitive exams every year. The majority of these students come from small towns and villages. With ixamBee’s quest to take online education to real Bharat, I feel privileged to join hands with ixamBee to create synergies by using TargetRBI’s extensive pedagogy experience and ixamBee’s strong technology platform that has 6 million users," said Susheel Ragade, founder and director, TargetRBI.