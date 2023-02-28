Compliance management to get a push

NEW DELHI : Show cause notices for company law violations and other communication to managers and professionals will soon get more targeted and delivered only to verified emails in a move aimed at making compliance management more efficient.

Currently, although email notices are generated in the system, use of multiple email accounts and log-in credentials by managers and professionals make it difficult for the authorities to be certain whether a notice has been received by the person.

A host of statutory communications to directors, key managers and professionals will be sent to their verified emails once the ongoing revamp of its statutory filing portal, MCA21, is completed this year, said a person informed about the development.

This is facilitated by enhanced know your customer (KYC) requirements introduced in the new version of the portal. It allows only one email for a person to be linked to the individual’s identification credentials such as permanent account number (PAN) or the director identification number (DIN) issued by the ministry of corporate affairs. These identification numbers are also verified at the time of logging into the ministry’s statutory filing portal.

Version three of the MCA21 portal employs heightened security and authentication requirement. “Once all the forms for statutory filings under Companies Act—nearly 100 of them—are migrated to the version three and the filings stabilize, a new module on compliance management will be rolled out. Then any intimation to be issued to professionals, directors or key managerial persons will be sent to the verified email of the person," said the person quoted above who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Earlier, professionals and company directors have used multiple email addresses to file their documents, often forgetting later which email they have used to access the portal. In many cases, notices were not received by them.

“But in the version three, one can be certain that intimations and notices sent to the individuals by the registrars of companies (RoCs) and regional directors (RDs) will be received by them," said the person, adding that will be a major shot in the arm of regulators.

Also, even in the case of those who have incorporated a company that has subsequently been wound up, the individual’s digital footprint captured in the system will be useful to regulators. Earlier, such persons used to go out of the radar, explained the person quoted above, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

An email sent to the spokesperson for the ministry of corporate affairs on Friday seeking comments for the story remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

Experts said that currently, efficacy of delivery of a notice to a person becomes doubtful in case of companies which have not been making timely disclosures and updating of records.