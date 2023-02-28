Compliance management to get a push

Version three of the MCA21 portal employs heightened security and authentication requirement. “Once all the forms for statutory filings under Companies Act—nearly 100 of them—are migrated to the version three and the filings stabilize, a new module on compliance management will be rolled out. Then any intimation to be issued to professionals, directors or key managerial persons will be sent to the verified email of the person," said the person quoted above who spoke on condition of anonymity.