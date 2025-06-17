Compliance-driven Namma Yatri eyes funds to expand across India
Summary
The regulatory-first model has found support in some corners, but it also slows down expansion — a trade-off the company appears willing to live with. Currently, the company is in talks with partners in several northern, western, and eastern states — but isn’t announcing cities yet.
Namma Yatri is charting a compliance-first course amid tightening regulations, as the zero-commission ride-hailing app looks to raise funds in the next few months to bolster its business expansion, a top company official said.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story