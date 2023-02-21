Comviva to dial up enterprise solutions
- Comviva is undertaking a transition towards generating 80-90% of its business from fintech, digital billing, third-party monetization and customer experience including enterprise mobile wallets, by 2025, Chief executive officer Manoranjan Mohapatra said in an interview
NEW DELHI : Mobility solutions company Comviva, a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra Ltd, is shifting its focus away from solutions for telecom companies to serve enterprise companies, even as it seeks to form partnerships with IBM, Oracle, Google and Amazon, along with its parent company, for upselling its solutions.
