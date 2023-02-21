Comviva to dial up enterprise solutions

Comviva, which was once a contemporary of Paytm in the mobile value-added services space, did not pivot at the same time as Paytm, but Mohapatra said that changing course to become a B2C would not have been approved by the parent’s board. “Paytm is B2C... In acquiring 700-800 million customers, they’ve burnt $5 billion, (which is) $6 per customer acquisition cost. We’re not in that business," he said.