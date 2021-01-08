Conagra CEO sees new consumer behaviors outlasting pandemic

Conagra CEO sees new consumer behaviors outlasting pandemic3 min read . 11:47 AM IST
- Company ramps up production, advertising to capitalize on past year’s shifts toward packaged foods
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Conagra Brands Inc. said it is investing in added manufacturing capacity and marketing, aiming to maintain pandemic-driven sales momentum.
The coronavirus crisis has brought big food companies back into millions more homes, giving Conagra and its peers a chance to win over consumers who had dropped their brands for newer or trendier ones.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.