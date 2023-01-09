Conduct outside workplace could land staff the pink slip

Engineering company Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has a code of conduct for its employees, vendors, suppliers, and contractors working at their offices or on project sites. “Reinforcement of the CoC policy is conducted through mandatory annual training and declaration with mandatory online courses. We are using e-learning modules for reiterating the policies of POSH and CoC to our employees," said C. Jayakumar, executive vice president and head of corporate HR at L&T.