Conduct outside workplace could land staff the pink slip

Mumbai: How far can an employer’s code of conduct extend into an employee’s private life? Well, if recent advisories by India Inc. are anything to go by, unruly behaviour even outside office premises or work hours could lead to termination, said industry executives.
Employees are brand ambassadors, and any behaviour that flouts an organization’s code is likely to reflect poorly on its reputation; therefore, firms are reinforcing their code of conduct and reminding employees that it could lead to termination, they added.
However, consultants strategizing workplace behavioural norms said companies have to be careful before terminating employees on how they behave in their private lives.
“More awareness of the code of conduct needs to take place. One has to keep reinforcing," said S. Venkatesh, group president of human resources at RPG Enterprises. “The code of corporate governance is broadly defined, and bringing disrepute to a company, even if the employee is on leave, may lead to termination," he added.
The industrial and services business house started a 24x7 helpline a month ago, where employees can register complaints about the unruly behaviour of a colleague. A team of senior executives, which includes Venkatesh, looks into the complaints sent on a designated e-mail ID and “severity of the punishment is proportionate to the misbehaviour".
The development comes on the back of Wells Fargo terminating the contract of a senior employee for urinating on a co-passenger on board Air India’s New York-New Delhi flight in November.
“Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour, and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual’s contract has been terminated. We are cooperating with law enforcement, and additional inquiries may be directed to them," it said.
Vedanta Group will increase the frequency of reminders on its code of conduct for direct and third-party employees. “Corporates will need to increase the frequency of the sessions and may add case studies to make their point," said Praveen Purohit, deputy chief human resource officer of Vedanta Group.
Employees need to remember that in case of a calamity, while at work or otherwise, the company looks after them, and in a similar way, they must also be responsible for their behaviour as they are “bound by the code", Purohit said.
Consumer electronics major Panasonic has set clear guidelines on how an employee is expected to engage within the organization and with society. “We regularly communicate about this policy through internal exhibitions, newsletters, townhalls and other activities. In case of non-adherence, a committee of senior leadership team intervenes to evaluate an employee’s actions to decide on appropriate penalty," said Adarsh Mishra, chief human resource officer, Panasonic Life Solutions India.
Engineering company Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has a code of conduct for its employees, vendors, suppliers, and contractors working at their offices or on project sites. “Reinforcement of the CoC policy is conducted through mandatory annual training and declaration with mandatory online courses. We are using e-learning modules for reiterating the policies of POSH and CoC to our employees," said C. Jayakumar, executive vice president and head of corporate HR at L&T.
But consultants focusing on workplace behaviour and harassment teams said it is a big concern if employers start terminating employees on the grounds of their behaviour outside the workplace.
“If companies start terminating employees on behaviour when not at work or on office premises, then there will be a lot of firings," Pallavi Pareek, chief executive officer of Ungender, a consulting firm that helps deliver diversity in the workplace, said. She highlighted cases where women have written to their partners’ employers about harassment and abuse, but companies have refused to take up the cases on the grounds they are a “private matter".
Pareek said companies have teams set up when they investigate complaints, but they must be careful and ensure not to take the moral high ground when it comes to the private lives of the employees.
