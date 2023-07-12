Define single-malt whiskies afresh, says alcobev industry

The consumption of single-malt whisky in India is about 475,000 cases (of 9 litres each). One-fourth of this is said to be of Indian brands. Of the 220,000 cases of single malts produced by Indian companies, about 100,000 cases are exported. While still at a nascent stage, Indian single malts have been gaining strong market share of late. International drinks market analyst, IWSR, said premium local brands are evident across all categories, but Indian single malts are the most credible and expensive, given that the most aged liquid in barrels are found here.