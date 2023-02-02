‘Confident of making good return from IPL’

Today, you have 700 million internet-enabled devices in this country and our objective is to reach everyone. Practically, we could hit upwards of 550 million is my guess. If I look at accessing IPL, which is like a TV reach, which is 1 minute. Having said that, the real thing about digital is when an advertiser says he wants to buy a 300 million reach, it’s not this one-minute reach, and we will actually serve the ad to 300 million people. And, only if they see the ad, the advertiser will pay us. We are actually focused on delivering really superior customer experience, ensuring access goes well beyond whatever has been. If you do some of the back calculations, while it sounds big if you see what had happened before and then sort of do some basic extrapolation on the basis of what has happened to the internet-enabled devices, we believe it’s not unfair for us to target 550 million on the back of all innovations we have planned, including multiple languages and an enormous amount of surround content and stuff. We are actually very committed to giving people a real, engaging and unique experience. We are also going to do 4K with multi-cam feeds, so, as a consumer, you can actually choose the camera angle.