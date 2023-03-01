Confident of meeting liabilities: Vedanta
- The company said it has pre-paid all of its maturities due till March 2023 and has ‘deleveraged by $2 billion in the past 11 months’
NEW DELHI : Vedanta Resources said in a statement that it was “fully confident" that it would meet upcoming maturities for the quarter ending June 2023, despite concerns raised about its financials after Hindustan Zinc Ltd’s acquisition of Vedanta’s zinc assets got stuck due to the government opposition.
