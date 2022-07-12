Confluent expands operations in India, to step up hiring

The expansion in India comes at a time when Confluent announced a record number of net new customers for Q1 2022 and 64% total revenue growth year on year in its first quarter with a projected total revenue of $554-$560 million for FY22
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
US-headquartered Confluent, Inc., the data streaming platform, is expanding its operations in India with plans to hire an additional 100 people by the end of this year.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
US-headquartered Confluent, Inc., the data streaming platform, is expanding its operations in India with plans to hire an additional 100 people by the end of this year.
The Nasdaq-listed firm already has about 200 employees in India. It has also opened a new office in Bengaluru as part of company’s commitment to drive high growth in 2022 by building its global presence and offering a “differentiated model for cloud-native, complete and fully-managed data in motion in India," Confluent said.
The Nasdaq-listed firm already has about 200 employees in India. It has also opened a new office in Bengaluru as part of company’s commitment to drive high growth in 2022 by building its global presence and offering a “differentiated model for cloud-native, complete and fully-managed data in motion in India," Confluent said.
The expansion in India comes at a time when Confluent announced a record number of net new customers for Q1 2022 and 64% total revenue growth year on year in its first quarter with a projected total revenue of $554-$560 million for FY22.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“India is a key market for Confluent as we scale up our global presence. The public cloud services market is growing at a rapid rate and we are already seeing many exciting use cases among customers here," said Hemanth Vedagarbha, senior vice president, Confluent.
E-commerce platform Meesho, a customer of Confluent, said the platform has been “transformational" in connecting their organisation and enabling real-time data ingestion.
“By significantly growing our team in 2022, we can meet strong customer demand and propel companies across the region on their data transformation journeys," said Srinivasulu Grandhi, vice president, Confluent.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Confluent is targeting India customers – both startups and large enterprises – that are looking to derive value from their data in real-time, Grandhi added.