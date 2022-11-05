Conga to increase headcount in India, sets up R&D centre in Chennai

Conga to increase headcount in India, sets up R&D centre in Chennai1 min read . 04:33 PM IST
Revenue life-cycle management solutions provider Conga on Saturday said it has set up its innovation, research and development centre in Chennai.
The company aims to increase its employee base to 100 from the current 30 over the next two years.
Conga has offices in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Pune and recently celebrated its 10th year of operations in the country, said Chittu Nagarajan, Managing Dirrector.
Conga is determined to leverage talent across India to accelerate the growth for the company and serve its global customer base as it expands its base in Chennai, he said in a company statement .
Conga chief executive officer Noel Goggin after inaugurating the new facility in Chennai said, the company differentiates itself against competitors with an approach known as the Conga Way, a framework of entrepreneurial spirit and achieving together to champion its more than 11,000 plus customers.
"We are focused on hiring diverse talent and provide opportunities across a wide range of teams and functions, both technical and non-technical, as we expand our presence in India," Chittu Nagarajan said.
"Our India teams are growing faster than anywhere else in the world, and we see this continuing for the foreseeable future," he added.
Conga chief people officer Dayna Perry said, while many companies are reducing headcount in the face of economic headwinds, Conga continues to grow with 150 positions currently open for hiring.
"Conga currently has 750 professionals in India and will become a 1,000 plus colleague company over the next two years," she said.