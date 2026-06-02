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Another conglomerate sets eyes on India's wealth market

Shayan GhoshNehal Chaliawala
2 min read2 Jun 2026, 07:20 PM IST
Pirojsha Godrej, the chairman designate of Godrej Industries, at his office in Vikhroli, Mumbai.
Pirojsha Godrej, the chairman designate of Godrej Industries, at his office in Vikhroli, Mumbai.
Summary

Godrej Investments has set up a wealth management unit, Godrej Wealth, to target India's affluent for 1 trillion in assets under management by 2031.

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Godrej Investments, the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Godrej Industries Group, launched its wealth management arm, becoming the latest conglomerate to try and tap India’s burgeoning affluent population.

Godrej Investments, the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Godrej Industries Group, launched its wealth management arm, becoming the latest conglomerate to try and tap India’s burgeoning affluent population.

The group will carry out this business through Godrej Wealth, a subsidiary of Godrej Investments, sitting alongside subsidiary Godrej Capital, which houses the lending business.

The group will carry out this business through Godrej Wealth, a subsidiary of Godrej Investments, sitting alongside subsidiary Godrej Capital, which houses the lending business.

Kunal Karnani, who has been with Godrej Capital since inception as its chief financial officer after stints at Shriram Housing Finance and Paytm, has been elevated as chief executive officer of the wealth management business. He will report to Manish Shah, managing director and CEO of Godrej Capital.

Mint reported in January that Godrej Industries Group is restructuring its financial services businesses to prepare for expansion into new segments, including wealth management.

The company will target customers with investable funds of over 2 crore and is expected to compete with Jio Blackrock, 360 ONE Wealth and an array of banks—Indian and foreign—that want a piece of this pie. The financial services businesses of conglomerates like Tata and Bajaj also have a presence in the wealth space.

Wealth growth

Consulting firm BCG estimates that emerging markets will add $12 trillion of financial wealth, accounting for about 10% of global wealth growth, between now and the end of the decade. India, it said, will add more than $2 trillion in total wealth by 2030.

The crowd in the wealth management space does not deter Pirojsha Godrej, the scion of the group. “We agree that the space is cluttered,” said Godrej, adding that many participants' incentives are not actually well-aligned with their customers' goals.

He said that the banking sector is a source of wealth advice for many customers and has strong requirements for deposits and a bank will therefore want to advise customers to keep a lot of their capital in deposits.

“That may or may not be the best strategy for the customer, based on their own financial goals and ambitions. So, in the space that we are targeting, which is not the ultra-high net worth individuals, but people with investable wealth, at that level, the large competition we see is from banks on the one hand, where some of these incentives are misaligned,” Godrej said.

Product portfolio

To start with, Godrej Wealth will provide third-party products to customers while it prepares its own suite. It will also have an in-house asset management company.

“As we start, most of those solutions are made or manufactured by players other than ourselves. Over the coming quarters, some of these we will make ourselves, whether it's portfolio management services or a mutual fund through an asset management company,” said Shah, the head of Godrej Capital.

Shah said they see little value getting into certain areas of financial services such as transactional businesses like payments.

“All of us are consumers of payment companies and they do a fantastic job. We don't think there is a problem that we need to come in and solve, and we certainly don't think we can do it better than the others,” Shah said.

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Topics

Meet the Author

Shayan Ghosh

Shayan leads the coverage for banking and finance in Mint. Based in Mumbai, he has spent 15 years asRead more

a journalist, joining the Mint team in 2018. Over the years, he has tracked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), commercial banks, and the complex world of shadow banking.<br><br>His expertise goes beyond just reporting news, and he specializes in explaining the "why" behind India’s financial shifts. Shayan has covered major milestones in the industry, including the rollout of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), mergers in the banking and non-banking space, and the many challenges facing the country's credit markets. He has tracked cases of wrongdoings at India’s private sector banks and murky boardroom battles, trying to get behind the scenes.<br><br>Shayan is driven by a commitment to accuracy and clear, honest reporting. He believes in making finance easy to understand, ensuring his readers and investors stay informed about the forces shaping their money. When not at work, he tries to hone his amateurish photography skills, read fiction, and listen to music. You can follow his work and updates on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

Read Less
Nehal Chaliawala

Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang meRead more

rgers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-profile recruitments and seemingly inexplicable corporate pivots, Nehal focuses on unpacking the long-term strategies of the country’s most influential business houses. He aims to provide readers with a clear-eyed view of how these corporate titans shape the broader Indian economy.<br><br>His professional journey began at The Economic Times in 2018, where he spent over five years before joining Mint in 2023. Over his career, he has tracked diverse sectors like automobiles, metals, cement, power, infrastructure, and renewable energy. He also keeps a close watch on the intricacies of corporate finance and corporate governance. This wide-ranging sectoral experience allows him to better understand India’s large conglomerates that sit at the confluence of these vital industries.<br><br>Nehal studied mechanical engineering from the Pune University and graduated with distinction in 2017. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he pivoted to journalism immediately after, attending the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. While his time in the newsroom has made him a healthy sceptic, his engineering roots keep him perpetually inquisitive about how things work—and why they fail.<br><br>He actively encourages readers to reach out for feedback, collaboration, or news tips. Nehal can be reached via LinkedIn or directly at nehal.chaliawala@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsAnother conglomerate sets eyes on India's wealth market

Another conglomerate sets eyes on India's wealth market

Shayan GhoshNehal Chaliawala
2 min read2 Jun 2026, 07:20 PM IST
Pirojsha Godrej, the chairman designate of Godrej Industries, at his office in Vikhroli, Mumbai.
Pirojsha Godrej, the chairman designate of Godrej Industries, at his office in Vikhroli, Mumbai.
Summary

Godrej Investments has set up a wealth management unit, Godrej Wealth, to target India's affluent for 1 trillion in assets under management by 2031.

Gift this article

Godrej Investments, the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Godrej Industries Group, launched its wealth management arm, becoming the latest conglomerate to try and tap India’s burgeoning affluent population.

Godrej Investments, the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Godrej Industries Group, launched its wealth management arm, becoming the latest conglomerate to try and tap India’s burgeoning affluent population.

The group will carry out this business through Godrej Wealth, a subsidiary of Godrej Investments, sitting alongside subsidiary Godrej Capital, which houses the lending business.

The group will carry out this business through Godrej Wealth, a subsidiary of Godrej Investments, sitting alongside subsidiary Godrej Capital, which houses the lending business.

Kunal Karnani, who has been with Godrej Capital since inception as its chief financial officer after stints at Shriram Housing Finance and Paytm, has been elevated as chief executive officer of the wealth management business. He will report to Manish Shah, managing director and CEO of Godrej Capital.

Mint reported in January that Godrej Industries Group is restructuring its financial services businesses to prepare for expansion into new segments, including wealth management.

The company will target customers with investable funds of over 2 crore and is expected to compete with Jio Blackrock, 360 ONE Wealth and an array of banks—Indian and foreign—that want a piece of this pie. The financial services businesses of conglomerates like Tata and Bajaj also have a presence in the wealth space.

Wealth growth

Consulting firm BCG estimates that emerging markets will add $12 trillion of financial wealth, accounting for about 10% of global wealth growth, between now and the end of the decade. India, it said, will add more than $2 trillion in total wealth by 2030.

The crowd in the wealth management space does not deter Pirojsha Godrej, the scion of the group. “We agree that the space is cluttered,” said Godrej, adding that many participants' incentives are not actually well-aligned with their customers' goals.

He said that the banking sector is a source of wealth advice for many customers and has strong requirements for deposits and a bank will therefore want to advise customers to keep a lot of their capital in deposits.

“That may or may not be the best strategy for the customer, based on their own financial goals and ambitions. So, in the space that we are targeting, which is not the ultra-high net worth individuals, but people with investable wealth, at that level, the large competition we see is from banks on the one hand, where some of these incentives are misaligned,” Godrej said.

Product portfolio

To start with, Godrej Wealth will provide third-party products to customers while it prepares its own suite. It will also have an in-house asset management company.

“As we start, most of those solutions are made or manufactured by players other than ourselves. Over the coming quarters, some of these we will make ourselves, whether it's portfolio management services or a mutual fund through an asset management company,” said Shah, the head of Godrej Capital.

Shah said they see little value getting into certain areas of financial services such as transactional businesses like payments.

“All of us are consumers of payment companies and they do a fantastic job. We don't think there is a problem that we need to come in and solve, and we certainly don't think we can do it better than the others,” Shah said.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Shayan Ghosh

Shayan leads the coverage for banking and finance in Mint. Based in Mumbai, he has spent 15 years asRead more

a journalist, joining the Mint team in 2018. Over the years, he has tracked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), commercial banks, and the complex world of shadow banking.<br><br>His expertise goes beyond just reporting news, and he specializes in explaining the "why" behind India’s financial shifts. Shayan has covered major milestones in the industry, including the rollout of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), mergers in the banking and non-banking space, and the many challenges facing the country's credit markets. He has tracked cases of wrongdoings at India’s private sector banks and murky boardroom battles, trying to get behind the scenes.<br><br>Shayan is driven by a commitment to accuracy and clear, honest reporting. He believes in making finance easy to understand, ensuring his readers and investors stay informed about the forces shaping their money. When not at work, he tries to hone his amateurish photography skills, read fiction, and listen to music. You can follow his work and updates on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

Read Less
Nehal Chaliawala

Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang meRead more

rgers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-profile recruitments and seemingly inexplicable corporate pivots, Nehal focuses on unpacking the long-term strategies of the country’s most influential business houses. He aims to provide readers with a clear-eyed view of how these corporate titans shape the broader Indian economy.<br><br>His professional journey began at The Economic Times in 2018, where he spent over five years before joining Mint in 2023. Over his career, he has tracked diverse sectors like automobiles, metals, cement, power, infrastructure, and renewable energy. He also keeps a close watch on the intricacies of corporate finance and corporate governance. This wide-ranging sectoral experience allows him to better understand India’s large conglomerates that sit at the confluence of these vital industries.<br><br>Nehal studied mechanical engineering from the Pune University and graduated with distinction in 2017. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he pivoted to journalism immediately after, attending the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. While his time in the newsroom has made him a healthy sceptic, his engineering roots keep him perpetually inquisitive about how things work—and why they fail.<br><br>He actively encourages readers to reach out for feedback, collaboration, or news tips. Nehal can be reached via LinkedIn or directly at nehal.chaliawala@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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