‘Connected ecosystem banking will emerge soon’

There are three areas that will underpin how we have prepared ourselves for digital strategy. First, we want to take an overview of end-to-end customer experience. Our ultimate objective is to remove friction, optimize processes and create an impact on the customer journey. We are also conscious of the fact that no technology stack will function smoothly for delivering customer experience if it doesn’t have a foundational API management framework to support it. Hence, the second strategy for delivering superior customer experience is to have a robust layer which is enabled through APIs. To deliver a good customer experience, you need a strong API framework. And we have been able to do it because we have a strong API platform to support digital customer experiences.