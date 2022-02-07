Connecting with small shareholders remains a challenge for companies

“Things often take on a life of their own," he said, referring to individual investors who talk about the company in public forums. The goal is to make the business understood, have analysts cover the stock and avoid volatility, he said. So far, Cinedigm, which has been profitable in recent quarters and doesn’t hold debt, has had limited success in tamping down the volatility, with its stock closing at 83 cents Friday after climbing as high as $2.95 last October.