Home >Companies >News >ConocoPhillips buying Concho in $9.7 billion all-stock deal
The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of next year. (AP)
The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of next year. (AP)

ConocoPhillips buying Concho in $9.7 billion all-stock deal

1 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2020, 07:10 PM IST AP

  • Concho's common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 1.46 shares of ConocoPhillips shares

ConocoPhillips is buying shale producer Concho Resources in an all-stock deal valued at $9.7 billion.

Concho's common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 1.46 shares of ConocoPhillips shares.

The combined business will have an enterprise value of approximately $60 billion and a combined resource base of approximately 23 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The companies said Monday that the combined business will be the largest independent oil and gas company, with pro forma production of more than 1.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The transaction brings together the companies' acreage positions across the Delaware and Midland basins and also includes positions in the Eagle Ford and Bakken in the Lower 48 and the Montney in Canada. Its position in the Permian Basin will be expanded.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of next year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
A file photo of an engineer at ONGC’s Kalol oil field. ONGC had signed a pact with ConocoPhillips in March 2012 to collaborate on the exploration of deep water blocks and shale reserves in India.<br /><br />

ONGC’s pact with ConocoPhillips on the rocks

4 min read . 06 May 2015
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout