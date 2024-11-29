Consortium aims to seal ESR buyout in coming weeks, likely valuing it at over $7 bln, say sources

ESR GROUP-M

Reuters
Published29 Nov 2024, 08:20 AM IST
Consortium aims to seal ESR buyout in coming weeks, likely valuing it at over $7 bln, say sources
Consortium aims to seal ESR buyout in coming weeks, likely valuing it at over $7 bln, say sources

(Corrects metric in paragraph 2 to stock move since announcement, not average share price; removes first bullet point on average price)

*

Terms of the deal are not finalised, sources say

*

ESR shares down over 60% from their 2021 peak

By Kane Wu and Julie Zhu

HONG KONG, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A consortium including Starwood Capital Group and Warburg Pincus aims to finalise a deal to take ESR Group private in the coming weeks, valuing the Hong Kong-listed real estate fund manager at over $7 billion, said two sources.

The consortium, according to ESR, also includes its founders and a unit of sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority. Since the offer the shares of the company are up 14.4% from the closing price on the last trading day before the first take-private announcement, LSEG data showed.

The sources, who have knowledge of the matter, declined to be named as the information was confidential.

Representatives for the consortium and Warburg declined to comment, while ESR did not respond to requests for comment.

Warburg Pincus, ESR's top shareholder with a 14% stake, plans to roll over its holdings into the future private company, rather than cash out, said the two sources and two other people with knowledge of the matter.

Terms of the deal, including the offer price, are not finalised, however, and can still change, the sources said.

ESR said in May it had received an initial proposal from a consortium led by Starwood Capital Group, Sixth Street Partners and SSW Partners, aiming to take the company private.

It said that proposal, received on April 25, would allow its shareholders to choose between receiving cash and rolling their shares into the new company, subject to the terms of the final roll-over arrangements. The consortium subsequently expanded to include Warburg Pincus and others.

The deal comes as ESR shares have fallen in the last couple of years amid China's property market slump. The stock is down over 60% from a 2021 peak, while the Hang Seng benchmark has fallen about a third during the period.

ESR manages a range of property-focused funds and its own property investments. It went public in Hong Kong in 2019 after pricing its initial public offering (IPO) at HK$16.8 per share, raising $1.6 billion.

In June, the group said it had received approval from China's securities regulator to list its logistics real estate firm in the country and expected to raise around 2.44 billion yuan ($336 million) from the listing.

That listing has yet to happen.

ESR was co-founded by its executives and private equity firm Warburg Pincus in Shanghai in 2011 and has expanded over the years via a string of acquisitions.

($1 = 7.7816 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Kane Wu and Julie Zhu. Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Mark Potter)

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Nov 2024, 08:20 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsConsortium aims to seal ESR buyout in coming weeks, likely valuing it at over $7 bln, say sources

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    560.20
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    36.4 (6.95%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,167.00
    03:43 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -32.75 (-2.73%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    137.80
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -1.15 (-0.83%)

    Adani Enterprises share price

    2,437.45
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    39.1 (1.63%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,991.45
    03:56 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -481.35 (-7.44%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,427.95
    03:55 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -77.55 (-5.15%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,128.60
    03:29 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -59.3 (-4.99%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    796.55
    03:58 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -38.75 (-4.64%)
    More from Top Losers

    Honasa Consumer share price

    251.55
    03:54 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    22.85 (9.99%)

    ITI share price

    295.40
    03:56 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    19.65 (7.13%)

    Adani Power share price

    560.20
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    36.4 (6.95%)

    Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price

    35.88
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    2.32 (6.91%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,535.000.00
      Chennai
      77,541.000.00
      Delhi
      77,693.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,545.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.