CEO have gone from generals to orchestrators, says the head of a leading executive search firm
Chief executives, who used to be seen as generals leading their armies into battle about 20 or 30 years ago, are now more like orchestrators as the businesses they run have become increasingly complex, Constantine Alexandrakis, CEO of Russell Reynolds Associates, one of the world’s largest executive search firms, told Mint in an exclusive interview.