How has business involved for search firms like yours amid growing pressure for companies to get the right talent?

Over the past 10 years, pressure on clients from their investors and boards on getting hiring decisions correct has increased exponentially. Ten years ago our assessment business wasn’t in high demand. Now it’s the fastest-growing part of our business, because just as much as we're in the search business, we've also now in the retention business. That’s because of these forces that our clients are facing. Our coaching and mentoring business has grown exponentially because companies are focused on being very specific and attracting the best talent, but also keeping that best talent for as long as they can.