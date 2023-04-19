Construction companies to gain from order book, margin recovery2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 10:49 PM IST
The construction sector may see earnings rebound in the fiscal fourth quarter due to a pickup in order flows. By the end of the financial year, government agencies such as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) awarded significant projects, and project execution is likely to continue in the seasonally strong quarter. Additionally, softening input prices will contribute to earnings momentum in Q4FY23 over the previous quarters.
