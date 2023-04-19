The construction sector may see earnings rebound in the fiscal fourth quarter due to a pickup in order flows. By the end of the financial year, government agencies such as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) awarded significant projects, and project execution is likely to continue in the seasonally strong quarter. Additionally, softening input prices will contribute to earnings momentum in Q4FY23 over the previous quarters.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) estimates infrastructure company revenues to rise 4% annually and 15% sequentially during 4QFY23. As a result of higher execution and stable input costs, 4QFY23 project operating profits for companies in Motilal’s coverage universe is expected to grow by 4% from a year earlier and 11% sequentially. Order books of road construction companies are likely to rise sequentially due to an increase in project awards by NHAI. Acceleration in execution along with stability in commodity prices will drive decent sequential growth for these companies.

Awarding of projects by NHAI remained sluggish in the first half of FY23. “Since H1FY23 was soft in terms of project awarding, NHAI increased the pace to meet its targeted project awarding of 6,500 km during the later part of FY23," said Uttam Kumar Srimal at Axis Securities.

However, the target awarding of 6,500 km of projects by NHAI in FY23 is unlikely to have been achieved with total 6,051 km of projects being awarded during the year, according to Motilal. Analysts, however, noted that the spillover will be awarded in the initial part of FY24, further strengthening the order book of construction companies.

“Ordering seems to have spilt over to FY24 with our checks suggesting ₹35,000 crore of bids expected to be awarded during early H1FY24," said Parikshit Kandpal at HDFC Securities. This is likely to grow revenue and earnings outlook for construction companies.

Several companies, including Larsen and Toubro, Ahluwalia Contracts, Ashok Buildcon, Dilip Buildcon, HG Infra, KEC International, and Kalpataru, have either exceeded or marginally missed their FY23 order inflow guidance. Companies like J Kumar Infra, PNC Infratech, and KNR Construction, however, are likely to have fallen short of FY23 order inflow guidance.The outlook, however, remains strong. Vijay Agarwal, director, investment banking at Equirus expects ₹80,000-90,000 crore project orders over the next 4-5 months.