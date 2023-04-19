Construction companies to gain from order book, margin recovery

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) estimates infrastructure company revenues to rise 4% annually and 15% sequentially during 4QFY23. As a result of higher execution and stable input costs, 4QFY23 project operating profits for companies in Motilal’s coverage universe is expected to grow by 4% from a year earlier and 11% sequentially. Order books of road construction companies are likely to rise sequentially due to an increase in project awards by NHAI. Acceleration in execution along with stability in commodity prices will drive decent sequential growth for these companies.