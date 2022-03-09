Consulting company opens office in Pune, to focus on talent acquisition

Rakhi Deshpande , Director – Talent Acquisition, Zinnov, said, "Pune was a logical choice for us and for our growing clientele. Given Pune's importance as a digital talent house, the new office will not only enable customer proximity and knowledge, but also help us better deliver on our role as an ecosystem orchestrator. The goal is to drive more value-focused conversations and idea exchanges for the technology community as a whole. A large part of the team based out of Pune will be focused on Talent and helping our customers scale their operations more efficiently and quickly."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}