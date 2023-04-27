Consulting Inc. clamps down on lavish lunches, luxe hotels

Mint reported in March that demand for business and premium economy tickets has risen compared with the pandemic period and the pre-pandemic period. Travel agency Thomas Cook India saw a 50% jump in business class travel versus last year as corporate travel resumed. Overall, there is a 5-10% growth in demand for premium seats compared with the pre-pandemic year of 2019-20. The hotel sector has also seen demand outstrip supply as covid -led restrictions eased, sparking ‘revenge tourism’. The hawk-eye on employee budgets comes amid a global economic crisis, pushing consulting companies to trim their manpower costs after a year of hiring frenzy. Senior partners at one of the Big Four (KPMG, PwC, Deloitte and EY) say that counter-offers are being discouraged in candidate negotiations, and hikes are back to pre-covid levels. “When markets opened up after two years of the pandemic, we had given hikes more than 50% as counter-offers to our top talent. This year, the frenzy has stopped, we have recruited the workforce, and even the best talent will get 15-20% raise," said the Delhi-based partner who did not want to be named.

