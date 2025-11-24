Why brands are now spying on competitors’ influencer playbooks
Summary
Influencer marketing in India is evolving as brands shift focus to competitor analysis for improved ROI. Agencies are analysing rival campaigns to identify successful strategies, allowing brands to make informed decisions on influencer selection and budget allocation.
Influencer marketing rules are shifting in India: brands now must go beyond inward-looking campaigns and scan competitive landscape, monitoring rival playbooks and adopting proven tactics for better outcomes.
