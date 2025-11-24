Why brands are now spying on competitors’ influencer playbooks

Khurana explained that their process scrutinizes every detail: whether campaigns were paid or organic, which influencers or user-generated content types drove results, granular KPIs (key performance indicators) like engagement and comments, and even the demographic profile of the audiences who took action. They also try to figure out the themes of the campaigns that are being run by their counterparts. For brands, these insights help them make more precise budget allocation and more reliable influencer selection.