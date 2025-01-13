Companies
From toys to apparel: Inside the growing market for children’s products
Sowmya Ramasubramanian , Sneha Shah 5 min read 13 Jan 2025, 12:37 PM IST
SummaryAs India embraces dual-income households and younger parents become more aware, children are the emerging cohort for consumer brands.
From educational toys to healthy snacks, consumer brands are tapping into a fast-growing opportunity in children’s products, driven by modern parents’ willingness to invest in high-quality, safe, and innovative offerings.
