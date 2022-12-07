Consumer confidence on recovery path in Nov: RBI

On Wednesday, the RBI cut its FY23 GDP growth rate forecast to 6.8% from 7% previously. It also raised the repo rate for the fifth time in a row. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, however, said that the Indian economy remains resilient. “In this hostile international environment, the Indian economy remains resilient, drawing strength from its macroeconomic fundamentals. Our financial system remains robust and stable," the governor said in a separate statement. However, he added that inflation remains “elevated" in most parts of the world.