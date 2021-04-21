Consumer confidence in India dipped in the month of April sliding 1.1 percentage points over March 2021 as the second surge of covid cases weakens consumer outlook towards their personal finances, according to the findings of the monthly Refinitiv-Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI) for India.

The monthly PCSI records consumer attitudes on the current and future state of local economies, personal finance situations, savings and confidence to make large investments. The index is composed of four sub-indices: current conditions index; expectations index; investment index; and jobs index. For the month of October, all four sub-indices reported a dip. The monthly PCSI which is driven by the aggregation of the four weighted sub-indices, has slumped across all four of them.

“The PCSI employment confidence (jobs) sub-index is down by 0.6 percentage points; the PCSI current personal financial conditions (current conditions) sub-index has fallen by 1.5 percentage points; the PCSI investment climate (investment) sub-index has declined by 0.9 percentage points; and the PCSI economic expectations (expectations) sub index, is down by 0.8 percentage points," IPSOS said.

Businesses had shown significant recovery in March, with households too spending on discretionary items.

Post the aftermath of last year’s lockdown, consumer sentiment had been steadily recovering till January 2021, IPSOS said.

However, with India’s rising covid cases that is stressing the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

“The second wave of the coronavirus is in full swing, and it is already starting to impact normalcy and livelihoods. Businesses had started recovering post the first wave and now the new wave (which is more infectious) has already started to negatively impact the sentiment around jobs, finances for daily running of households, savings and investments and the economy," Amit Adarkar, CEO, IPSOS India, said.

IPSOS reported clear reversal in improved consumer sentiment, he said.

“Now we are seeing a clear reversal of consumer sentiment for the last 2 months. The government will need to adopt a multi-pronged strategy to offset the impact of the virus: of increasing testing, scaling up the vaccination drive (which government is already going to start from May 1st of inoculating everyone 18+), mini containment zones for areas most affected by the virus, following the SOPs and providing the health infrastructure (beds and oxygen) to deal with the virus. Drawing upon the lessons of 2020, we can definitely tackle the situation from spiralling out of control. But at the same time, increasing ‘lock down’ posturing of various states can throw a spanner in the works," Adarkar said.

