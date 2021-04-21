Consumer confidence takes a beating as covid surge engulfs India: IPSOS

“Now we are seeing a clear reversal of consumer sentiment for the last 2 months. The government will need to adopt a multi-pronged strategy to offset the impact of the virus: of increasing testing, scaling up the vaccination drive (which government is already going to start from May 1st of inoculating everyone 18+), mini containment zones for areas most affected by the virus, following the SOPs and providing the health infrastructure (beds and oxygen) to deal with the virus. Drawing upon the lessons of 2020, we can definitely tackle the situation from spiralling out of control. But at the same time, increasing ‘lock down’ posturing of various states can throw a spanner in the works," Adarkar said.