Home >Companies >News >Consumer demand needs to pick up for the key sector to stay afloat
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Consumer demand needs to pick up for the key sector to stay afloat

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jun 2020, 07:33 AM IST Tanya Thomas

Experts say there is a need to focus on demand as MSMEs will be running against time, if demand doesn’t pick up

MUMBAI : While easy access to affordable credit is an important factor in helping small businesses stay afloat, any improvement in their prospects will not happen till consumer demand picks up. Speakers at the Mint’s Pivot or Perish webinar on the MSME sector said the Centre must step in to ensure increased spending for demand to return.

“Speaking for the auto components sector, our three big challenges are cash, labour and raw material," Deepak Jain, president, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association, said. “There are green shoots we can see where the government has given benefits. Like in the agriculture space, where the government has done a direct benefits transfer to farmers and due to that covid-19’s impact is less in the rural sector... What we need to focus on is demand. Globally, governments have stepped in to encourage consumer demand. MSMEs will be running against time if demand doesn’t kick in."

Naushad Forbes, co-chairman, Forbes Marshall, concurred. “The loan moratorium does not help with solvency issues, it only helps with immediate liquidity issues," he said. “But, to stimulate demand, the central governments need to make payments against their bills—the government owes 3 trillion to large companies, state governments and MSMEs. If one paid those bills, that is a huge liquidity infusion across the enterprise sector."

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Pivot or Perish

Pivot or Perish: A playbook for growth in the new normal for MSMEs

07:02 AM IST
Das said over the past two months, electricity and fuel consumption—indicators of day-to-day demand—have plunged, and the loss of both demand and production has taken a toll on fiscal revenues (Photo: Mint )

Will rate cuts spur consumer demand?

2 min read . 22 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout