Consumer demand needs to pick up for the key sector to stay afloat

“Speaking for the auto components sector, our three big challenges are cash, labour and raw material," Deepak Jain, president, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association, said. “There are green shoots we can see where the government has given benefits. Like in the agriculture space, where the government has done a direct benefits transfer to farmers and due to that covid-19’s impact is less in the rural sector... What we need to focus on is demand. Globally, governments have stepped in to encourage consumer demand. MSMEs will be running against time if demand doesn’t kick in."