According to ICICI Securities analysts, the increase in the GST rate is likely to happen when inflation is already high. Most durable companies have raised prices by over 20% in the past 18 months. They said, "We believe any further increase in prices may hurt demand or it may result in down-trading in the sector. We also believe the smaller/ unorganised sector will be able to gain some market share."

