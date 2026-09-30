Price hikes test consumer durables makers’ ability to protect festive demand

Higher input costs are pushing up consumer durable prices, prompting manufacturers and retailers to offer easier financing, monthly instalments and exchange deals to protect demand as companies prepare for another round of price hikes during the festive season.
LG Electronics India will raise prices of its air-conditioners (ACs) by 5-7% from 1 October, adding to a wave of increases across televisions, refrigerators and other consumer-durable categories as manufacturers grapple with rising costs of copper, plastics and electronic components, partly due to supply-chain pressures amid the West Asia conflict.