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Price hikes test consumer durables makers’ ability to protect festive demand

Neethi Lisa Rojan
4 min read30 Sep 2026, 12:41 PM IST
Retail prices of air-conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines have risen 10-12% across three rounds since January.
Retail prices of air-conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines have risen 10-12% across three rounds since January.
Summary

No-cost EMIs, cashback offers, exchange schemes, bundled accessories and extended warranties are helping cushion consumers from the impact of higher prices. Financing allows manufacturers and retailers to make a higher-priced product affordable without permanently resetting the list price.

Gift this article

Higher input costs are pushing up consumer durable prices, prompting manufacturers and retailers to offer easier financing, monthly instalments and exchange deals to protect demand as companies prepare for another round of price hikes during the festive season.

Higher input costs are pushing up consumer durable prices, prompting manufacturers and retailers to offer easier financing, monthly instalments and exchange deals to protect demand as companies prepare for another round of price hikes during the festive season.

LG Electronics India will raise prices of its air-conditioners (ACs) by 5-7% from 1 October, adding to a wave of increases across televisions, refrigerators and other consumer-durable categories as manufacturers grapple with rising costs of copper, plastics and electronic components, partly due to supply-chain pressures amid the West Asia conflict.

LG Electronics India will raise prices of its air-conditioners (ACs) by 5-7% from 1 October, adding to a wave of increases across televisions, refrigerators and other consumer-durable categories as manufacturers grapple with rising costs of copper, plastics and electronic components, partly due to supply-chain pressures amid the West Asia conflict.

The rise in input costs has forced manufacturers and retailers to scale back discounts and protect margins. Analysts caution that some sectors are particularly vulnerable to raw material prices increases.

“The pressure is most acute at the entry level, where memory [chip] forms a larger share of the device cost. We expect a value-led season, with healthy growth in sales value but muted volumes in phones and laptops,” said Bharat Birla, executive director, Anand Rathi Advisors.

The festive season is traditionally a key sales period for large appliances and electronics, as households bring forward planned purchases and retailers stock up to meet higher demand.

Also Read | Rajesh Shukla: Why India’s consumer market cannot be mapped by national averages

Raw material costs

Companies had already raised prices by the mid-teens earlier this year as raw materials such as copper and plastic became more expensive following the onset of the Iran-US war in February.

In international markets, copper prices have shot up 35% so far in 2026 from a year earlier, while aluminium prices are up 20%. Deutsche Bank estimates that copper prices could rise another 50%, driven by stockpiling by the US and China.

Appliance makers expect a strong festive season, encouraged by the pickup in sales during the early festivals in August and September, including Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi. Kamal Nandi, business head of the appliances business at Godrej Enterprises Group, said the company has been managing commodity inflation through sourcing and supply-chain efficiencies while calibrating price increases.

“This is a higher-priced year for consumer electronics, and we are clear-eyed about it,” said Zeba Khan, director of consumer electronics at Amazon India. Consumers, she said, have not withdrawn from the market so much as they have become more deliberate about what they buy.

Electronics Mart India Ltd., which gets 60%-70% of sales through financing, is seeing consumers use credit to move into higher-value products, said chief financial officer (CFO) Premchand Devarakonda. Consumers analyze options like monthly payments, exchange benefits and features rather than simply looking for the lowest sticker price, he said.

No-cost EMIs, cashback offers, exchange schemes, bundled accessories and extended warranties are helping cushion consumers from the impact of higher prices. Financing allows manufacturers and retailers to make a higher-priced product affordable without permanently resetting the list price. “Our average selling price (ASP) stood at 23,474 in Q1 FY27, reflecting consumers’ willingness to consider higher-value products when supported by attractive financing and other benefits,” said Devarakonda.

As electronics are high-ticket purchases, consumers typically research them extensively and expect to use them for a long time. Rising prices could, therefore, prompt consumers to postpone purchases.

“We expect consumers to stretch their replacement cycles rather than step down to cheaper models,” said Birla. “At the entry and mid-level, some demand may shift to certified refurbished devices, especially in smartphones and laptops.”

Also Read | West Asia raw material shock hits India Inc harder than Russia-Ukraine war

Higher raw-material costs are pushing up prices, but passing on the full increase to consumers could hit sales volumes, industry executives said.

At Summercool Home Appliances, blended or overall input-cost inflation is running at about 15%, according to Ashutosh Gupta, director of sales and marketing. The company has passed on about a quarter of the increase to customers.

“...it’s not possible to absorb the remainder through margin compression, value engineering, and localisation,” Gupta said. Across the industry, retail prices of air-conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines have risen 10%-12% over three rounds since January, he said.

The gap between input-cost inflation and consumer price increases highlights the pressure on manufacturers. Companies are absorbing part of the cost through sourcing efficiencies, localisation, value engineering and lower margins.

Consumer electronics maker Intex Technologies, for instance, has raised prices by 2–3% in select large appliance categories, while absorbing a larger share of the cost pressure internally, said Keshav Bansal, a director at the company.

Companies are employing a mix of “design-level optimisation, greater localisation, sourcing efficiencies and managing margins selectively rather than simply taking features out of entry- and mid-segment products,” Bansal said.

Hence, companies are finding ways to keep entry-level products affordable, such as substituting aluminium for copper and removing unnecessary features. “On entry-level products, we're de-contenting non-functional elements, finishes, accessories, and packaging while protecting the compressor and motor core, accepting some margin compression to hold price points and volumes,” Gupta at Summercool said.

This is important because while premium consumers drive margins, entry-level consumers lead volume growth in the segment.

Smaller retailers face a bigger challenge because they typically have less access to working capital than large chains such as Electronics Mart. A sudden price increase can raise the amount of capital they need to finance inventory while they wait for products to sell.

“Smaller retailers may not have the balance-sheet flexibility of large chains, so healthy inventory turns and sell-through are particularly important during periods of price volatility,” said Intex’s Bansal.

Intex, which gets nearly 90% of its business through offline channels, is focusing on faster inventory turns rather than pushing additional stock into the channel.

Also Read | Why Indian factories need a makeover
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Topics

Meet the Author

Neethi Lisa Rojan

Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector workingRead more

from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsPrice hikes test consumer durables makers’ ability to protect festive demand

Price hikes test consumer durables makers’ ability to protect festive demand

Neethi Lisa Rojan
4 min read30 Sep 2026, 12:41 PM IST
Retail prices of air-conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines have risen 10-12% across three rounds since January.
Retail prices of air-conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines have risen 10-12% across three rounds since January.
Summary

No-cost EMIs, cashback offers, exchange schemes, bundled accessories and extended warranties are helping cushion consumers from the impact of higher prices. Financing allows manufacturers and retailers to make a higher-priced product affordable without permanently resetting the list price.

Gift this article

Higher input costs are pushing up consumer durable prices, prompting manufacturers and retailers to offer easier financing, monthly instalments and exchange deals to protect demand as companies prepare for another round of price hikes during the festive season.

Higher input costs are pushing up consumer durable prices, prompting manufacturers and retailers to offer easier financing, monthly instalments and exchange deals to protect demand as companies prepare for another round of price hikes during the festive season.

LG Electronics India will raise prices of its air-conditioners (ACs) by 5-7% from 1 October, adding to a wave of increases across televisions, refrigerators and other consumer-durable categories as manufacturers grapple with rising costs of copper, plastics and electronic components, partly due to supply-chain pressures amid the West Asia conflict.

LG Electronics India will raise prices of its air-conditioners (ACs) by 5-7% from 1 October, adding to a wave of increases across televisions, refrigerators and other consumer-durable categories as manufacturers grapple with rising costs of copper, plastics and electronic components, partly due to supply-chain pressures amid the West Asia conflict.

The rise in input costs has forced manufacturers and retailers to scale back discounts and protect margins. Analysts caution that some sectors are particularly vulnerable to raw material prices increases.

“The pressure is most acute at the entry level, where memory [chip] forms a larger share of the device cost. We expect a value-led season, with healthy growth in sales value but muted volumes in phones and laptops,” said Bharat Birla, executive director, Anand Rathi Advisors.

The festive season is traditionally a key sales period for large appliances and electronics, as households bring forward planned purchases and retailers stock up to meet higher demand.

Also Read | Rajesh Shukla: Why India’s consumer market cannot be mapped by national averages

Raw material costs

Companies had already raised prices by the mid-teens earlier this year as raw materials such as copper and plastic became more expensive following the onset of the Iran-US war in February.

In international markets, copper prices have shot up 35% so far in 2026 from a year earlier, while aluminium prices are up 20%. Deutsche Bank estimates that copper prices could rise another 50%, driven by stockpiling by the US and China.

Appliance makers expect a strong festive season, encouraged by the pickup in sales during the early festivals in August and September, including Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi. Kamal Nandi, business head of the appliances business at Godrej Enterprises Group, said the company has been managing commodity inflation through sourcing and supply-chain efficiencies while calibrating price increases.

“This is a higher-priced year for consumer electronics, and we are clear-eyed about it,” said Zeba Khan, director of consumer electronics at Amazon India. Consumers, she said, have not withdrawn from the market so much as they have become more deliberate about what they buy.

Electronics Mart India Ltd., which gets 60%-70% of sales through financing, is seeing consumers use credit to move into higher-value products, said chief financial officer (CFO) Premchand Devarakonda. Consumers analyze options like monthly payments, exchange benefits and features rather than simply looking for the lowest sticker price, he said.

No-cost EMIs, cashback offers, exchange schemes, bundled accessories and extended warranties are helping cushion consumers from the impact of higher prices. Financing allows manufacturers and retailers to make a higher-priced product affordable without permanently resetting the list price. “Our average selling price (ASP) stood at 23,474 in Q1 FY27, reflecting consumers’ willingness to consider higher-value products when supported by attractive financing and other benefits,” said Devarakonda.

As electronics are high-ticket purchases, consumers typically research them extensively and expect to use them for a long time. Rising prices could, therefore, prompt consumers to postpone purchases.

“We expect consumers to stretch their replacement cycles rather than step down to cheaper models,” said Birla. “At the entry and mid-level, some demand may shift to certified refurbished devices, especially in smartphones and laptops.”

Also Read | West Asia raw material shock hits India Inc harder than Russia-Ukraine war

Higher raw-material costs are pushing up prices, but passing on the full increase to consumers could hit sales volumes, industry executives said.

At Summercool Home Appliances, blended or overall input-cost inflation is running at about 15%, according to Ashutosh Gupta, director of sales and marketing. The company has passed on about a quarter of the increase to customers.

“...it’s not possible to absorb the remainder through margin compression, value engineering, and localisation,” Gupta said. Across the industry, retail prices of air-conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines have risen 10%-12% over three rounds since January, he said.

The gap between input-cost inflation and consumer price increases highlights the pressure on manufacturers. Companies are absorbing part of the cost through sourcing efficiencies, localisation, value engineering and lower margins.

Consumer electronics maker Intex Technologies, for instance, has raised prices by 2–3% in select large appliance categories, while absorbing a larger share of the cost pressure internally, said Keshav Bansal, a director at the company.

Companies are employing a mix of “design-level optimisation, greater localisation, sourcing efficiencies and managing margins selectively rather than simply taking features out of entry- and mid-segment products,” Bansal said.

Hence, companies are finding ways to keep entry-level products affordable, such as substituting aluminium for copper and removing unnecessary features. “On entry-level products, we're de-contenting non-functional elements, finishes, accessories, and packaging while protecting the compressor and motor core, accepting some margin compression to hold price points and volumes,” Gupta at Summercool said.

This is important because while premium consumers drive margins, entry-level consumers lead volume growth in the segment.

Smaller retailers face a bigger challenge because they typically have less access to working capital than large chains such as Electronics Mart. A sudden price increase can raise the amount of capital they need to finance inventory while they wait for products to sell.

“Smaller retailers may not have the balance-sheet flexibility of large chains, so healthy inventory turns and sell-through are particularly important during periods of price volatility,” said Intex’s Bansal.

Intex, which gets nearly 90% of its business through offline channels, is focusing on faster inventory turns rather than pushing additional stock into the channel.

Also Read | Why Indian factories need a makeover
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Neethi Lisa Rojan

Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector workingRead more

from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsPrice hikes test consumer durables makers’ ability to protect festive demand
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