Price hikes test consumer durables makers’ ability to protect festive demand

Higher input costs are pushing up consumer durable prices, prompting manufacturers and retailers to offer easier financing, monthly instalments and exchange deals to protect demand as companies prepare for another round of price hikes during the festive season.
Higher input costs are pushing up consumer durable prices, prompting manufacturers and retailers to offer easier financing, monthly instalments and exchange deals to protect demand as companies prepare for another round of price hikes during the festive season.
LG Electronics India will raise prices of its air-conditioners (ACs) by 5-7% from 1 October, adding to a wave of increases across televisions, refrigerators and other consumer-durable categories as manufacturers grapple with rising costs of copper, plastics and electronic components, partly due to supply-chain pressures amid the West Asia conflict.
LG Electronics India will raise prices of its air-conditioners (ACs) by 5-7% from 1 October, adding to a wave of increases across televisions, refrigerators and other consumer-durable categories as manufacturers grapple with rising costs of copper, plastics and electronic components, partly due to supply-chain pressures amid the West Asia conflict.
The rise in input costs has forced manufacturers and retailers to scale back discounts and protect margins. Analysts caution that some sectors are particularly vulnerable to raw material prices increases.
“The pressure is most acute at the entry level, where memory [chip] forms a larger share of the device cost. We expect a value-led season, with healthy growth in sales value but muted volumes in phones and laptops,” said Bharat Birla, executive director, Anand Rathi Advisors.
The festive season is traditionally a key sales period for large appliances and electronics, as households bring forward planned purchases and retailers stock up to meet higher demand.
Raw material costs
Companies had already raised prices by the mid-teens earlier this year as raw materials such as copper and plastic became more expensive following the onset of the Iran-US war in February.
In international markets, copper prices have shot up 35% so far in 2026 from a year earlier, while aluminium prices are up 20%. Deutsche Bank estimates that copper prices could rise another 50%, driven by stockpiling by the US and China.
Appliance makers expect a strong festive season, encouraged by the pickup in sales during the early festivals in August and September, including Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi. Kamal Nandi, business head of the appliances business at Godrej Enterprises Group, said the company has been managing commodity inflation through sourcing and supply-chain efficiencies while calibrating price increases.
“This is a higher-priced year for consumer electronics, and we are clear-eyed about it,” said Zeba Khan, director of consumer electronics at Amazon India. Consumers, she said, have not withdrawn from the market so much as they have become more deliberate about what they buy.
Electronics Mart India Ltd., which gets 60%-70% of sales through financing, is seeing consumers use credit to move into higher-value products, said chief financial officer (CFO) Premchand Devarakonda. Consumers analyze options like monthly payments, exchange benefits and features rather than simply looking for the lowest sticker price, he said.
No-cost EMIs, cashback offers, exchange schemes, bundled accessories and extended warranties are helping cushion consumers from the impact of higher prices. Financing allows manufacturers and retailers to make a higher-priced product affordable without permanently resetting the list price. “Our average selling price (ASP) stood at ₹ 23,474 in Q1 FY27, reflecting consumers’ willingness to consider higher-value products when supported by attractive financing and other benefits,” said Devarakonda.
As electronics are high-ticket purchases, consumers typically research them extensively and expect to use them for a long time. Rising prices could, therefore, prompt consumers to postpone purchases.
“We expect consumers to stretch their replacement cycles rather than step down to cheaper models,” said Birla. “At the entry and mid-level, some demand may shift to certified refurbished devices, especially in smartphones and laptops.”
Higher raw-material costs are pushing up prices, but passing on the full increase to consumers could hit sales volumes, industry executives said.
At Summercool Home Appliances, blended or overall input-cost inflation is running at about 15%, according to Ashutosh Gupta, director of sales and marketing. The company has passed on about a quarter of the increase to customers.
“...it’s not possible to absorb the remainder through margin compression, value engineering, and localisation,” Gupta said. Across the industry, retail prices of air-conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines have risen 10%-12% over three rounds since January, he said.
The gap between input-cost inflation and consumer price increases highlights the pressure on manufacturers. Companies are absorbing part of the cost through sourcing efficiencies, localisation, value engineering and lower margins.
Consumer electronics maker Intex Technologies, for instance, has raised prices by 2–3% in select large appliance categories, while absorbing a larger share of the cost pressure internally, said Keshav Bansal, a director at the company.
Companies are employing a mix of “design-level optimisation, greater localisation, sourcing efficiencies and managing margins selectively rather than simply taking features out of entry- and mid-segment products,” Bansal said.
Hence, companies are finding ways to keep entry-level products affordable, such as substituting aluminium for copper and removing unnecessary features. “On entry-level products, we're de-contenting non-functional elements, finishes, accessories, and packaging while protecting the compressor and motor core, accepting some margin compression to hold price points and volumes,” Gupta at Summercool said.
This is important because while premium consumers drive margins, entry-level consumers lead volume growth in the segment.
Smaller retailers face a bigger challenge because they typically have less access to working capital than large chains such as Electronics Mart. A sudden price increase can raise the amount of capital they need to finance inventory while they wait for products to sell.
“Smaller retailers may not have the balance-sheet flexibility of large chains, so healthy inventory turns and sell-through are particularly important during periods of price volatility,” said Intex’s Bansal.
Intex, which gets nearly 90% of its business through offline channels, is focusing on faster inventory turns rather than pushing additional stock into the channel.