Consumer foods brand Yu raises $1 million in funding

“We have combined the most advanced food science technology with culinary arts to reimagine the future of packaged foods. Our instant meal bowls are packed with gourmet flavours and nutrients while using zero preservatives or artificial ingredients. The use of proprietary processes has enabled us to launch our products at an attractive price point of ₹75-100 per bowl. We are adopting an omnichannel sales strategy and in due course will be present in offline and online stores pan-India," said Bharat Bhalla, founder and executive director, Yu Foodlabs.