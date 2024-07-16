Consumer goods companies step up efforts to mitigate climate risks
Summary
- ITC has put forth many initiatives to de-risk farmers from erratic weather events, including adoption of climate-resilient crop varieties, while Bisleri seeks to introduce water credits akin to carbon credits. Dabur last year hired Rahul Awasthi as its first-ever chief sustainability officer.
Mumbai: Several large makers of fast-moving consumer products have intensified efforts to mitigate threats posed by erratic and extreme weather patterns, according to latest annual filings reported by these companies.