Consumer goods companies step up efforts to mitigate climate risks

The company tracks its environmental impact and takes measures to reduce it via a monitoring framework. The company's Risk Management and Sustainability Initiatives (RMSI) Committee oversees the sustainability initiatives of the company and its compliance. The company has also set up a Governance Council to provide oversight, direction and support on sustainability, headed by the chairman and managing director. Additionally, as part of its NESCAFÉ Plan-that leverages regenerative agricultural practices-the company is engaged with more than 5,000 coffee farmers in sustainable agricultural practices and working towards improving their livelihood.