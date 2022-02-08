Consumer goods companies take another round of price hikes in Jan-Mar quarter

There has been a surge in prices of commodities such as plastics, steel and copper, said Salil Kappoor, business head, home appliances, Orient Electric. He said the company could raise prices by 4-7% this quarter across the product portfolio. “Freight costs have gone up. There is no other way but to pass it on to consumers. We did a cost increase earlier as well; it will happen again in this quarter," Kappoor said.